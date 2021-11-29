Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,478 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Republic First Bancorp worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 88,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 67,631 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $202.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $38.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.