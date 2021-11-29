Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $865,000 Investment in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Design Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 77.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 612,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 864.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,205,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,975 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $7,566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 570.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 215,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 96.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGN opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Arsani William acquired 40,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

