Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,042 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 199,264 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Safe Bulkers worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,014,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 622.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 1,022,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 890,792 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,493,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after buying an additional 421,084 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SB opened at $3.53 on Monday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safe Bulkers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

