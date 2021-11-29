Prudential (PUK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Prudential (NYSE: PUK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/26/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/17/2021 – Prudential was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

11/16/2021 – Prudential was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

11/9/2021 – Prudential is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Prudential was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

10/20/2021 – Prudential was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

10/7/2021 – Prudential had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $34.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Get Prudential plc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Prudential by 73.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.