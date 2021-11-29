M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.24.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $153.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $116.29 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.38 and its 200 day moving average is $147.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Amundi bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $158,533,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after purchasing an additional 648,872 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 261.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,463,000 after purchasing an additional 589,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 109.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 511,133 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

