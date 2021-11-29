Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,694 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Alta Equipment Group worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 309,352 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,596,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 119,207 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 114,059 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 659.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 72,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $40,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $131,545.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $692,176. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $491.59 million, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

