Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $966,000 in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Aemetis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 870.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aemetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,450 in the last three months. 14.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aemetis stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. Aemetis, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $27.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of -0.34.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Aemetis Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.