Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Macatawa Bank worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 42.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 8.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $8.59 on Monday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.27.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

