Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,298 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of 89bio worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 18.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 89bio by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 89bio by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 170.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get 89bio alerts:

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $122,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

ETNB stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.83.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). As a group, analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.