Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,469 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of AlloVir worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir during the second quarter worth $8,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 61.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306,124 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 21.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 234,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 166,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AlloVir during the first quarter worth $1,443,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $36,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $192,826.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,506 shares of company stock worth $2,073,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $18.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

