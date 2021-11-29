OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $1,196,562.51 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 21,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $1,196,562.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $767.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 3.59.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONEW. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.