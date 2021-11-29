Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 103,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Antares Pharma worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,429 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

ATRS stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $561.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

