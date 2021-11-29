DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $439.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to announce $439.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $419.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.00 million. DraftKings posted sales of $322.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

DraftKings stock opened at $36.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

In other news, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Salter sold 656,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $39,896,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,649,724 shares of company stock worth $146,737,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

