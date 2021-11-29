Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,484 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Park National worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Park National by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Park National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Park National by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Park National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Park National by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park National alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $134.07 on Monday. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $98.79 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

PRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.