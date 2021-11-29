California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 65,787 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of California Resources worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $3,384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,945,540 shares of company stock worth $80,101,550.

Shares of CRC opened at $40.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

