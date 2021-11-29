Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,228 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 18.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TR opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of -0.07. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

