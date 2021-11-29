Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,365,964.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 9,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $648,471.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,624 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,741 in the last three months. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEG stock opened at $71.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.01 and a beta of 0.20. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.