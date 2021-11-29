Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 611,754 Shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,754 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 209,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 65,074 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 687,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 95.0% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:RCLFU opened at $10.11 on Monday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

