Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Forian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FORA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forian during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forian during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Forian during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Forian in the first quarter worth $1,607,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Forian in the second quarter worth $195,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORA opened at $8.50 on Monday. Forian Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

In other news, Director Martin J. Wygod bought 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $47,292.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Wygod bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,812 shares of company stock valued at $266,884 over the last quarter.

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

