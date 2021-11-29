NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,856 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.18% of NextDecade worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextDecade by 74.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 32,606 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 37.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter valued at $379,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 31.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $443.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. NextDecade Co. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

