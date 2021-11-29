Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,653 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Endava were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,211,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 10.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,255,000 after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 239,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.78.

DAVA opened at $151.48 on Monday. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

