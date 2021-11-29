Northern Trust Corp Acquires 42,245 Shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) by 166.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.55% of BM Technologies worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $4,278,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. 32.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMTX stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.82. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that BM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

