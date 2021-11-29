Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.11% of Annovis Bio worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANVS. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $496,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANVS opened at $25.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $208.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.85.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

