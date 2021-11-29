Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $141,000 Position in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Taoping at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Taoping by 362.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Taoping during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taoping during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 0.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taoping alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TAOP opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91. Taoping Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $16.86.

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a broad portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions, including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.