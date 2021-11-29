50,900 Shares in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of Lixte Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lixte Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lixte Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lixte Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Lixte Biotechnology stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

