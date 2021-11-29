Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $127,000 Stock Position in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Global Blue Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 250,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GB opened at $9.10 on Monday. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

