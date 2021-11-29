Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Yunhong International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZGYH. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yunhong International in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunhong International in the second quarter worth about $1,900,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Yunhong International in the second quarter worth about $4,789,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZGYH opened at $10.28 on Monday. Yunhong International has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

