Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,794 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Muscle Maker worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRIL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 37.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Muscle Maker alerts:

Shares of GRIL opened at $1.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.99. Muscle Maker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.