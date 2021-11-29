Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 600,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $33.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

