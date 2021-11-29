HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HF Foods Group were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Foods Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HF Foods Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 42,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HF Foods Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HFFG opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $363.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.50.

HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distributing of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products. The firm serves the Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers. Its products include Asian specialties, meat and poultry, seafood, commodities, and packaging.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.