Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Stake Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,672 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aurora Mobile were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Aurora Mobile from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Aurora Mobile in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.07 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JG opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $164.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63. Aurora Mobile Limited has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 47.49% and a negative net margin of 53.74%.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

