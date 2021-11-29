iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $117,000.

VLUE stock opened at $104.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.