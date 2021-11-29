Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a growth of 189.0% from the October 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.42 on Monday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIK. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 39.0% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 434.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

