Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,889.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,889 ($37.74) and last traded at GBX 2,867 ($37.46), with a volume of 51685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,835 ($37.04).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,728.57 ($35.65).

Get Bunzl alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £9.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,614.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,524.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total transaction of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

About Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.