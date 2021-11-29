LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Up 183.3% in November

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,756 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

