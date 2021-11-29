Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Sells $2,397,004.08 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CFLT opened at $81.04 on Monday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.89.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

