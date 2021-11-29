Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 190,645 Shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) by 276.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.18% of ThermoGenesis worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THMO. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ThermoGenesis by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the first quarter valued at $244,000. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of THMO opened at $1.51 on Monday. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 178.57% and a negative net margin of 152.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

