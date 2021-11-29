Vanguard Group Inc. Has $645,000 Position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIEB opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $89.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of -0.61. Siebert Financial Corp. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $18.50.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

