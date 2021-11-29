Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Sprott worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 296,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Sprott by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $45.11 on Monday. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Sprott Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

