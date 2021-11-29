Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 14,113 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SunOpta by 676.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,383 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 139,417 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in SunOpta by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 731,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 75,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SunOpta by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a market cap of $684.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.81.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STKL. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen began coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

