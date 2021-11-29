Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.91% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSVB opened at $14.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $16.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Mid-Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

