Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New $406,000 Investment in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. FAT Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $159.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.12.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FAT Brands Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -32.91%.

In related news, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $110,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

