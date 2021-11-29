33,045 Shares in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Virtuoso Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the second quarter worth $99,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the second quarter worth $201,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the second quarter worth $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the second quarter worth $496,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOSO opened at $14.51 on Monday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

