Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Codex DNA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNAY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,227,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Codex DNA in the second quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Codex DNA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codex DNA stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Codex DNA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

