Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 195.6% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 40.63%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.7125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWDBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Danske downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 192 to SEK 204 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.