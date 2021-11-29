Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 11,349 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLA. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Orla Mining by 89.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,502,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 1,184,961 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Orla Mining by 8.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,599,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after buying an additional 659,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Orla Mining by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,051,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 304,326 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Orla Mining by 77.4% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 85,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 37,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

ORLA opened at $4.08 on Monday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.