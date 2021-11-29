Geode Capital Management LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of ARCA biopharma worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 189.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 261,009 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 39.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 37,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 952.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher David Ozeroff bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABIO opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.50. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

ARCA biopharma Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

