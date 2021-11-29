Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,096 Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Salem Media Group worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $35,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $318,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,100 shares of company stock worth $486,793. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SALM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of SALM stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $81.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Salem Media Group Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

