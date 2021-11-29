Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,917 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $90,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 397,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $9.61 on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $563.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

