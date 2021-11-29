First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.43.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

